Cooler air mass over Texoma today and tomorrow | 8/14 AM

Temperatures today will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Last night’s cold front has made its way through Texoma, which is going to lead to cooler temperatures today. We will begin the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures sitting in the low 70s. Afternoon highs will be below average reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be on the stronger side today out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

Tomorrow will be another cool day with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s once again. Winds will stay out of the north tomorrow but will calm down to 5 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with no rain expected. Our last day in the 90s will be on Wednesday as winds will start to shift out of the south, which will bring warmer air to the region in the back half of the week.

From Thursday through the weekend temperatures will return to the triple digits. We can also expect fire weather to return to the area with these hotter temperatures to end the week. While we received a lot of rain this past weekend, a dry pattern is setting up for the week with hardly any chances for rain in the area.

Have a great week!

