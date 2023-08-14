Cooler, below-average temperatures in Texoma? You read that correctly... | 8/14 PM

Expert Connections
A cold front swept through Texoma last night and into this morning, dropping our temperatures well below average.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front swept through Texoma last night and into this morning, dropping our temperatures well below average. In fact, temperatures this afternoon in Lawton have seen a 24-degree drop in just 24 hours in the upper 70s.

All across Texoma, we are enjoying temperatures in the upper 70s, lower to middle 80s, and lower 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

For tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns for the day on Tuesday as temperatures remain several degrees below average in the lower 90s. Northerly winds will turn easterly later in the day between 5 to 10mph.

Temperatures begin to warm back up to around average by Wednesday in the upper 90s under sunny skies. Middle to upper triple-digit temperatures make their return by Thursday as some clouds begin to build back into the forecast. Rain chances remain minimal throughout this week.

Ensure you are getting out and about to enjoy these cooler temperatures. In fact, we have not been below average in Lawton all month long and have not been this cool since July 9th!

Enjoy the remainder of your Monday, Texoma!

