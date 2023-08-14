Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, missing 24-year-old Emily Reid...
Missing Lawton woman potentially located
Possible vehicle of missing woman, Emily Reid.
Vehicle linked to Emily Reid found
The bonus is a part of the state’s recruiting strategy after years of ongoing teacher shortages.
Controversial ‘Teacher Signing Bonus’ is causing waves in Oklahoma Public Schools.
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Strand’s close family says she loved the game of softball, and Saturday they took to the field...
Athena Strand’s Family hosts Birthday Softball Tournament

Latest News

FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Posting of Trump charges, quickly withdrawn, muddies long day of grand jury testimony in Georgia
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (CNN, KWCH, ERIC MEYER,...
Raid on local Kansas newspaper raises free press concerns