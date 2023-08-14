Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

A little over an acre burned in fire southeast of Lawton

Fire Departments responding to fire on SE Goodin Road and OK Highway 65.
Fire Departments responding to fire on SE Goodin Road and OK Highway 65.(KSWO)
By Justin Stevens and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out today by SE Goodin Road and Oklahoma Highway 65.

A motorcyclist called in the fire around 10 a.m. It is said that the motorcyclist saw a flash and by the time he was able to contact dispatch the fire just, “took off.” Hulen, Flower Mound, Cox’s Store and Bethel Fire Departments all responded to the call.

The fire burned a little over an acre.

