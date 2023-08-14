A little over an acre burned in fire southeast of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire broke out today by SE Goodin Road and Oklahoma Highway 65.

A motorcyclist called in the fire around 10 a.m. It is said that the motorcyclist saw a flash and by the time he was able to contact dispatch the fire just, “took off.” Hulen, Flower Mound, Cox’s Store and Bethel Fire Departments all responded to the call.

The fire burned a little over an acre.

