Missing Lawton woman potentially located

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities believe they may have found missing 24-year-old Emily Reid.

Comanche County Sheriff, Kenny Stradley told 7News a body was found around 6 p.m. approximately one mile east of where a truck connected to Reid was located on August 11th.

Stradley said authorities are currently on-scene waiting on a medical examiner to arrive, who will take the body to Oklahoma City to confirm the identity.

Stradley shared his gratitude to the community for supporting all of the agencies involved in the search over the weekend.

In a post to social media, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported they found the woman, though they did not share her condition.

