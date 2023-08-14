Expert Connections
Missing Lawton woman potentially located

According to a social media post from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, missing 24-year-old Emily Reid...
According to a social media post from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, missing 24-year-old Emily Reid has been found.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities believe they may have found missing 24-year-old Emily Reid.

Comanche County Sheriff, Kenny Stradley told 7News a body was found around 6 p.m. approximately one mile east of where a truck connected to Reid was located on August 11th.

Stradley said authorities are currently on-scene waiting on a medical examiner to arrive, who will take the body to Oklahoma City to confirm the identity.

Stradley shared his gratitude to the community for supporting all of the agencies involved in the search over the weekend.

In a post to social media, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported they found the woman, though they did not share her condition.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest details as we learn more.

Possible vehicle of missing woman, Emily Reid.
