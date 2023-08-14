Expert Connections
No power or water leads to online classes for Lawton High

Lawton High School went to online classes today due to no water or power at school.
Lawton High School went to online classes today due to no water or power at school.(KSWO)
By Kyle Weatherly and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classes at Lawton High School will be fully online today.

According to the school’s Facebook page, there is no power or water in the building and the issues will not be repaired by the start of classes today.

The post says students will need to check their google classroom for any instructions and any students unable to make it to the Life Ready Center or Great Plains Technology Center will be excused for the day.

