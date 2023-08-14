No power or water leads to online classes for Lawton High

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classes at Lawton High School will be fully online today.

According to the school’s Facebook page, there is no power or water in the building and the issues will not be repaired by the start of classes today.

The post says students will need to check their google classroom for any instructions and any students unable to make it to the Life Ready Center or Great Plains Technology Center will be excused for the day.

