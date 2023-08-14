One person hospitalized after Jefferson County car accident

TERRAL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is in a Texas hospital this morning after a three car collision in Jefferson County.

Police say a car was attempting a left hand turn from US-81, just north of Terral, when it was rear-ended by a truck and pushed into the south bound lane. The car was then struck from the side by a second truck.

The passenger of the car was flown to Denton, Texas and admitted in stable condition with head and chest injuries.

The other people involved were treated and released.

