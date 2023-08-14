Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

One person hospitalized after Jefferson County car accident

One hospitalized after car accident in Jefferson County
One hospitalized after car accident in Jefferson County(MGN)
By Kyle Weatherly and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TERRAL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is in a Texas hospital this morning after a three car collision in Jefferson County.

Police say a car was attempting a left hand turn from US-81, just north of Terral, when it was rear-ended by a truck and pushed into the south bound lane. The car was then struck from the side by a second truck.

The passenger of the car was flown to Denton, Texas and admitted in stable condition with head and chest injuries.

The other people involved were treated and released.

