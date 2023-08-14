PSO to convert Lawton’s leased area lights to LED starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma will start to convert the current HID leased area lights in Lawton to LED lights, according to a press release sent this morning.

The light conversion project will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 16, as long as weather permits. PSO says that the reason for this conversion is because the LED lights are more efficient and longer lasting than the current HID lights they will replace.

“HID lights are an obsolete technology and are being phased out industry-wide. They are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to find,” said Chris Thompson, PSO customer service manager. “For the vast majority of customers, the LED lights will mean lower costs per month.”

PSO also mentions how the new LED lights are more focused, take less time to warm up and eliminate the yellow glow that the old HID lights would emanate. This upgrade to LED lights will also improve night time vision, according to the press release.

