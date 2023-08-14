Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for Emily Reid began Friday, August 11 where authorities found her car in a field.

Law enforcement from all over Comanche County and surrounding areas went to the scene with people from the community supplying food and water.

“I was real proud of the way everybody gathered to try and find this young lady, and we wanted to get her home to her family. But that’s not the way it worked out,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.

The hunt for Reid ended the following Sunday when family friends found what they believe to be Reid’s body, according to Stradley.

Stradley said until the medical examiners report is released they can’t give definite answers on the identity or cause of death.

“Hopefully we’re hoping they can identify her pretty soon, now waiting to see what happened or what the reason was may be a little longer. I don’t feel like there’s any foul play at this time, but that’s me thinking that,” Stradley said.

However, according to Stradley, there’s still work to be done.

“It does give a little bit of closer to the family because they’re just wondering. It’s not a good closure, but we don’t stop here,” said Stradley. “We want to know what put her in that state of mind to go out there and take off like that, so we’re still looking into it.”

A gofundme has been made in support of the Reid family.

Sheriff Stradley advised if you suspect someone is missing, don’t wait to report it. This ensures the search starts as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, missing 24-year-old Emily Reid...
Missing Lawton woman potentially located
Possible vehicle of missing woman, Emily Reid.
Vehicle linked to Emily Reid found
The bonus is a part of the state’s recruiting strategy after years of ongoing teacher shortages.
Controversial ‘Teacher Signing Bonus’ is causing waves in Oklahoma Public Schools.
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Strand’s close family says she loved the game of softball, and Saturday they took to the field...
Athena Strand’s Family hosts Birthday Softball Tournament

Latest News

Public Service Company of Oklahoma will start to replace HID lights with LED lights on Wednesday.
PSO to convert Lawton’s leased area lights to LED starting Wednesday
A cold front swept through Texoma last night and into this morning, dropping our temperatures...
Cooler, below-average temperatures in Texoma? You read that correctly... | 8/14 PM
Apache Police Department arrested Zachry Brent Bailey.
Man known for falsely impersonating a physician arrested in Apache
Fire Departments responding to fire on SE Goodin Road and OK Highway 65.
A little over an acre burned in fire southeast of Lawton