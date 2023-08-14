Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for Emily Reid began Friday, August 11 where authorities found her car in a field.

Law enforcement from all over Comanche County and surrounding areas went to the scene with people from the community supplying food and water.

“I was real proud of the way everybody gathered to try and find this young lady, and we wanted to get her home to her family. But that’s not the way it worked out,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.

The hunt for Reid ended the following Sunday when family friends found what they believe to be Reid’s body, according to Stradley.

Stradley said until the medical examiners report is released they can’t give definite answers on the identity or cause of death.

“Hopefully we’re hoping they can identify her pretty soon, now waiting to see what happened or what the reason was may be a little longer. I don’t feel like there’s any foul play at this time, but that’s me thinking that,” Stradley said.

However, according to Stradley, there’s still work to be done.

“It does give a little bit of closer to the family because they’re just wondering. It’s not a good closure, but we don’t stop here,” said Stradley. “We want to know what put her in that state of mind to go out there and take off like that, so we’re still looking into it.”

A gofundme has been made in support of the Reid family.

Sheriff Stradley advised if you suspect someone is missing, don’t wait to report it. This ensures the search starts as soon as possible.

