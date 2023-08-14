Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year, when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, missing 24-year-old Emily Reid...
Missing Lawton woman potentially located
Possible vehicle of missing woman, Emily Reid.
Vehicle linked to Emily Reid found
The bonus is a part of the state’s recruiting strategy after years of ongoing teacher shortages.
Controversial ‘Teacher Signing Bonus’ is causing waves in Oklahoma Public Schools.
The official autopsy of Athena Brownfield was officially released on August 7, 2023.
Official autopsy report on 4-year-old Athena Brownfield reveals new details
Cold front swings through tonight bringing more chances for severe weather | 8/13 AM
Cold front swings through tonight bringing more chances for severe weather | 8/13 AM

Latest News

Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
A cold front swept through Texoma last night and into this morning, dropping our temperatures...
Cooler, below-average temperatures in Texoma? You read that correctly... | 8/14 PM
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet