13 Texoma counties currently in burn ban

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Tillman County officially went into a burn ban yesterday, making them the 13th county in Texoma to do so.

The Board of County Commissioners of Tillman County adopted resolution 1697 on Aug. 14, which instituted the burn ban for the county. The resolution made it a crime to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands. It also made it unlawful to build a campfire, bonfire or to burn any trash within the county.

The usage of fireworks is also prohibited during the length of the ban which is 14 days. Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban will face a fine of no more than $500 and a possible jail sentence of no more than one year.

There are exceptions to this burn ban for welding activities as long as strict guidelines are followed. Those welding during the burn ban may only do so when activities are being conducted over a non-combustible surface of at least 10 feet by 10 feet. Welding blankets must also be used to cover flammable vegetation and wind speeds must be less than 15 mph. Those welding must have a fire watch be present with water or a fire extinguisher. A water source or portable fire extinguisher must also be present at the welding site.

There are currently 13 counties currently in a burn ban within Texoma, four in Oklahoma and nine in North Texas. The four counties in Oklahoma are Harmon, Tillman, Cotton and Jefferson. The nine counties in Texas are Wilbarger, Wichita, Clay, Montague, Archer, Baylor, Throckmorton, Young and Jack.

