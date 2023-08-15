Another day of below-average temperatures across Texoma, but it won’t last long | 8/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are enjoying a second day of below-average temperatures across much of our viewing area under mostly sunny skies. We will continue to see dry conditions into this evening and overnight as lows dip down into the middle 60s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it comes with a price. Our afternoon highs will be more seasonable on Wednesday and possibly a degree or two above average. Easterly winds will shift southerly between 5 to 10mph. Overnight, we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the lower 70s.

A few more clouds will begin building into the picture by Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected for most. Temperatures will climb back above average by a good 10 degrees in some locations and will peak in the upper 100s across Lawton and surrounding areas. Southerly winds will blow between 10 to 15mph before shifting to the east. Winds may gust as high as 20mph at times.

Triple-digit heat will be sticking with us as a ridge of high pressure will build across our area. We will have very limited moisture availability and so we will be seeing our temperatures trend upwards with little to no rain chances in sight.

Ensure you are staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Additionally, never leave persons or pets in a hot vehicle.

Stay cool and stay weather aware, Texoma!

