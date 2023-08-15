Expert Connections
Another day of below average temperatures, but triple digit heat returns by Thursday | 8/15 AM

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s today, but the warm up starts tomorrow.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will have a similar feel to what we saw yesterday. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the north throughout the day, which will continue to bring cooler air into the region. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 90s this afternoon, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

I wouldn’t get used to cooler temperatures quite yet because we have another warm-up coming to the area. Winds will shift out of the south tomorrow at 10 to 15 mph, which will act to bring warm air back into the region. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday through the weekend temperatures will return to the triple digits. While hot temperatures will dominate the area, the main concern will be the dry air in the region. This will be conducive for fires to spread quickly if a wildfire was to start. As of right now, most of Texoma will have elevated fire risk going into the weekend, but I would not be surprised if red flag warnings get issued once we get closer. This is something we will be closely monitoring, and we will keep everyone updated.

Have a great Tuesday!

