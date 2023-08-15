Applications now available for City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications for this year’s City of Lawton Elk Hunt are now available to the public.

The drawing will take place at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2023, at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center during the Lakes and Lands Commission meeting. The first hunting period will be from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, and the second hunting period will be from Dec. 14 through Dec. 17.

Anyone wanting to participate in one of the hunts will have to submit an application and have a valid Oklahoma hunting license. The applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, and can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office or the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. There is a $25 administrative fee which has to be paid with a check, money order or cashier’s check only.

Applications are available online and at the City Lakes Headquarters, City Clerk’s Office and the Owens Multi-Purpose Center.

