Cameron launches new banking institute and certificate.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has officially launched the Cameron University Banking Institute (CUBI), according to a press release sent this morning.

Along with the new banking institute, Cameron has also established a Certificate in Banking and Finance. This certificate is available to current bank and credit union employees as well as to current Cameron students whose career plan is to join the financial industry after they complete their degree.

To earn this new certificate, one has to take a combination of five business courses which totals 15 credit hours. Four of the courses needed for the certificate are being offered as online courses and the fifth course is a hybrid course with face-to-face meetings each Wednesday this fall.

A retired executive vice president at City National Bank, Paul Ellwanger, is serving as CUBI’s industry lead. Ellwanger says they want this new institute to help Lawton develop a strong learning community for this new generation of banking professionals.

“Our goal is to create a strong pipeline of financial professionals and educate the next generation of talent in our community,” said Ellwanger.

Banking employees who are looking to obtain the Certificate in Banking and Finance can still enroll at Cameron for the fall semester. Those who are interested should complete an application for admission and be sure to select “Certificate in Banking and Finance” for their prospective academic program.

The deadline to enroll for the fall semester is Aug. 21.

