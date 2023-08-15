Duncan Airport plays host to Aviation and Aerospace Day event

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - 5B Aviation FBO will host an event to celebrate Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Duncan Municipal Airport.

Those going to the event can expect to see staged aircraft as well as State Senator Chris Kidd as a special guest. Visitors at the event will even be able to get inside some of the staged aircraft to see them up close and personal.

Manager of 5B Aviation, Chad Baxter, says it is a great time whenever you can witness the youth see an aircraft first hand with wonder in their eyes.

“I have many of moments over the last 13 months working here of people enjoying aviation and seeing their dream aircraft coming into Duncan of all places,” says Baxter. “And when you get a youth inside an aircraft you can see their imagination run wild and that is really what we are wanting to see.”

Baxter also says that both young and old will enjoy this sort of event and hope the youth will see a future in the aerospace industry.

“I hope that everybody enjoys themselves, young or old,” says Baxter. “We would love to see the youth find a career path in aviation, whether it is flying, working on planes or supporting the supply and demands within the state.”

The event is free admission and free parking.

