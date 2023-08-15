Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man lost his life in a wreck involving a semi in Comanche County late Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of OK-7 and OK-65 just before 10:30 p.m. A 58-year-old Duncan man was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

