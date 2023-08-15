Expert Connections
The Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee, or KCA, is welcoming new leadership.
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee, or KCA, is welcoming new leadership.

Yolanda Ramos will be the group’s new executive director.

She’s worked extensively in public service for the town of Medicine Park as a court clerk and treasurer with a background in accounting and management.

Ramos also serves on multiple boards throughout Oklahoma and is involved with the Comanche Academy Charter School and she’s ready to get started.

“I’m ready to get in,” Ramos said. “There’s a lot of stuff that I need to do to get things organized, and once I kind of see where we’re kind of at with things, then I’m ready to just jump in and make things happen.”

Some of those possibilities include a partnership with Langston University for an agricultural and culinary program as well as talking with tribal citizens to see how KCA can more effectively use the land they have right now.

KCA welcomes new executive director