Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to host Stop, Shop, and Swap Business Expo

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Stop, Shop, and Swap Business Expo is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the local businesses within the city.

7News spoke with Julio Santiago, who runs community outreach for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, to preview the event.

The business expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex. It is free and open to the public.

They’ll have around 40 different vendors, one of which will include a booth from KSWO, where we will have a mock newscast that will consist of participation from those in attendance.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Facebook page here.

