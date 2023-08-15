Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

LHS to remain virtual through Wednesday

Lawton Public School officials tell us power is back on at Lawton High following a water main break this week.(KSWO)
Lawton Public School officials tell us power is back on at Lawton High following a water main break this week.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public School officials tell us power is back on at Lawton High following a water main break this week.

Despite that, classes will remain virtual for another day.

Crews continue clean-up following the break. LPS officials say they hope it will be complete by the end of the day Wednesday, meaning students will continue virtual learning tomorrow.

Students who can’t make it to the Life Ready Center or Great Plains Tech Center for classes will be excused.

