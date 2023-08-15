Meetings taking place Wednedsay to discuss funding cobalt refinery

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two meetings are set to take place tomorrow in Lawton, both of which will be discussing additional funding for the cobalt refinery.

First, Lawton City Council will conduct a special meeting, where they will consider the approval of $10 million to assist in development financing.

If approved, it will amend the redevelopment agreement with Westwin Elements Incorporated for a pilot facility and refinery and would come from the Capital Improvement Project Fund approved by voters in 2020.

The special meeting is set to take place at 2 p.m. at Lawton City Hall.

The Lawton Economic Development Authority will also have a meeting regarding the cobalt refinery, with a price tag of $2 million.

Board members will vote on whether or not to acquire and lease 40 acres of land & the acceptance of $2 million from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority for the development of Westwin’s pilot facility.

That meeting is set to happen tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m. inside City Hall.

