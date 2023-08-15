MONDAY WITH THE MAYOR: Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker discusses LATS, streets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor, Stan Booker, joins 7News to discuss the recent happenings in Lawton.

Recently, the city has been discussing various developments within LATS including a downtown trolley system. In this system, for those who would be interested, the ticketing system will be the same as the LATS bus system. The item is set to be discussed on August 22.

The City of Lawton has recently delved into roads with the creation of the Streets, Roads and Bridges Committee. The areas to be addressed will include two bridges on Cache Road and two bridges on South 11th, In addition, the $60 millions will address multiple other bridges and roads in the city.

The mayor has said there will be no tax increase to address these issues, however, the taxes will be stretched out over a longer period of time.

Finally, the city has passed a policy to be changed that requires children entrepreneurs to have permits in the city.

