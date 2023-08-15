New sidewalks make Lawton more walkable

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is becoming more walkable with new sidewalks being installed around the city.

Crews finished another project just last week.

”That was Southwest Lee Boulevard from 11th street to 17th street. We put new sidewalks and wheelchair ramps along the south side of Lee boulevard. That completes our current city-wide construction project.”

ADA Coordinator, Michael Jones said the project came with a $2 million price tag. He said all the money came from medical marijuana sales tax.

But if you turn your head east while standing on Lee Boulevard, you’ll see there’s still some work to do.

”We’re in the process right now of putting together a new contract that we’re gonna be taking bids on for hopefully another two million dollars in two years,” Jones said.

He explained how the city decides where they’ll start their next project.

”There are a lot of factors that go into deciding the priorities for sidewalk projects,” he explained. “We take those things into account: where they are, access to schools, bus stops and things like that.”

He said the city also considers the opinions of the city access board, which is made up of citizens with disabilities. Adding that he’s only received positive feedback since the most recent sidewalk was finished.

The most important part is safety, now residents won’t have to walk in the street.

”One of the best things that we can do for the residents of this city, and a great many of whom walk to where it is they need to go, Comanche county is home to close to 13,000 people with various disabilities,” Jones said. “It allows them to walk around where they’re going. It gets them out of the street.”

Though crews are always working on smaller projects, Jones said the east side of town will be the focus of their next big project.

Citizens can expect a 10-foot-wide shared-use path between Flower Mound Road and 45th on the north side of Gore. That project’s start date is to be determined.

