PARK JONES REALTY: Home prices continue to rise in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In your local consumer news, home prices continue to rise in Lawton.

The average price of currently listed homes rose slightly from last week’s numbers of around $239,000 to just under $241,000.

According to Park Jones Realtors, there are currently 270 homes listed for sale and they’ve been on the market for an average of 78 days.

In the last 12 months, the average asking price was a little more than $179,800, while they sold for an average of $177,480.

