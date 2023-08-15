Puppies in a box abandoned at Geronimo Animal Shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jamie Disco who runs the Geronimo Animal Shelter said she received a text from the mayor Saturday, saying a box with multiple puppies had been dumped at the shelter.

“So me and my daughter got in the car and we came down here. We only saw three at first and then it was a big box out here. Then we opened it up and there were six more inside,” said Disco.

“I’m a dog owner, I was a K-9 officer, I’ve been around dogs my whole life,” added Geronimo Police Chief David Johnston. ”I just can’t see how people could treat them like that.”

This discovery caused the number of animals they care for to almost double in size, which put a heavy strain on the volunteer ran shelter.

“Since me and my daughter are pretty much the only two full-time volunteers, it’s a lot. It really is because I work a full-time job, she goes to school. I’m just glad she’s here for the summer to help me,” Disco said.

Luckily it didn’t stay that way for long. Since Saturday, five out of the nine dogs have been adopted.

“There future is great now because we got them vetted yesterday. My daughter took them and got them vetted, and we put them on, we posted them,” said Disco. “It’s overwhelming.”

After hearing about incident on Facebook, people in the community have donated food and treats for the dogs, and now officials with the city are talking about implementing security cameras as this isn’t the first time a person dumped dogs at the shelter.

“We’ve had them left, tied to the fence out here. You know, it’s got to stop, and one way to make it stop is to start catching these people,” Johnston said. “Cameras will help us do that.”

Both Disco and Johnston agree owning a dog is a lifetime commitment.

“I mean I love these dogs. I love them like my own, but I mean just be responsible is all. It’s so hard on the animal, and it’s hard for them to trust anybody again,” said Disco.

