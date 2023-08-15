Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Water line installation causes traffic advisory for NW Cache Road

Traffic advisory issued for NW Cache Road
Traffic advisory issued for NW Cache Road(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has issued a traffic advisory for Northwest Cache Road.

The reason for the advisory is due to a water line installation being completed from NW 52nd to NW 67th street on Cache Road. The project will last a total of eight months according to a City of Lawton public service announcement and will be completed by Evans & Associates Utility Services Inc.

The installation of the 36 inch water line will take place in the outside lane for east bound traffic. The center lane will be used as the east bound lane during this time. The City of Lawton urges drivers to slow down while going through this area and to obey all traffic signs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social media post from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, missing 24-year-old Emily Reid...
Missing Lawton woman potentially located
Apache Police Department arrested Zachry Brent Bailey.
Man known for falsely impersonating a physician arrested in Apache
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
Wreck on Highway 7 and Highway 65 results in death of Duncan man
Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County
The bonus is a part of the state’s recruiting strategy after years of ongoing teacher shortages.
Controversial ‘Teacher Signing Bonus’ is causing waves in Oklahoma Public Schools.

Latest News

We are enjoying a second day of below-average temperatures across much of our viewing area...
Another day of below-average temperatures across Texoma, but it won’t last long | 8/15 PM
City of Lawton's Elk Hunt applications are now available.
Applications now available for City of Lawton’s Elk Hunt
Cameron launches new banking institute and certificate.
Cameron launches new banking institute and certificate
Waurika's city manager gave residents an update on the process of fixing water quality issues.
Waurika residents share water quality concerns at public hearing