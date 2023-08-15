Waurika residents share water quality concerns at public hearing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Waurika held a public hearing Monday afternoon as part of it’s pubic works meeting.

The hearing gave concerned citizens a chance to ask questions and express their feelings about the quality of the city’s water.

For months now, residents have experienced brown and fishy smelling water coming from their pipes. City Manager Kyote Dunn shared an update with attendees.

”This is something that we have worked on for several years, and we have finally been awarded enough grant money that we are gonna be able to move forward with this project,” Dunn said. “It’s a $6.5 million dollar project, and we’ve been awarded enough funding to complete that without actually costing the city any money.”

The project Dunn’s referring to is a new water plant to replace the city’s current micro membrane plant. In order to do this, crews will need to build the plant in the old one’s place, while still maintaining it.

He explained what changes he expects to see.

”We will correct the issues which we are under consent order for,” Dunn explained. “It’s gonna be our disinfectant byproducts violation through DEQ...and then also the discoloration we’ve been experiencing.”

In the meeting, attendees shared their concerns about what this means for the future, including how long the project will take. Dunn says he was quoted a two-year timeline from the start of the project, but hopes for a shorter completion date

”I understand the frustration, especially with the issue we’ve been dealing with, that’s completely understandable.”

But says he’ll continue to keep the community in the loop every step of the way.

