Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat

By Haley Wilson and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus High School went into a lockdown at 8:50 a.m. this morning after receiving a threat.

Students began evacuating from the main building around 9 a.m. where they then went to a secure location on the school’s campus. At around 9:55 a.m. it was decided the investigation needed to continue and students were dismissed for the remainder of the day.

All students are safe and accounted for according to the Altus Public Schools’ Public Information Officer. The Public Information Officer said the reported threat was inside the school building.

The Altus High School resource officer worked with the Altus Police Department and Altus Airforce when the reported threat was received to get the students to a safe location.

