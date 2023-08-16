Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI

The firefighter was arrested and charged with a DUI.
The firefighter was arrested and charged with a DUI.(MGN)
By Haley Wilson, Justin Allen Rose and Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department firefighter last night after he ran into an ambulance and showed signs of intoxication, according to officials.

John Thomas Barrett Beauchamp was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol around 8:45 p.m., last night, according to court documents. The incident took place on SE Bishop and Powers Road.

According to officials, Beauchamp was actively going to a scene when he ran into an ambulance that he was driving behind.

When the arresting officers arrived at the scene, they stated they thought they could smell alcohol on Beauchamp’s body and breath, according to court documents. A portable breathalyzer test was then administered to Beauchamp. Court documents show the results of the breathalyzer was “0.18.”

Minor injuries to one of the ambulance crew members did occur.

Beauchamp was taken to the Comanche County Detention Center where he was charged with a DUI, according to court documents.

