Gas leak causes evacuation at Jackson County Courthouse

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Workers accidentally hit a gas line in front of the Jackson County Courthouse earlier today causing an evacuation of the area.

The gas line was hit during the ongoing construction process taking place in front of the courthouse.

According to officials, workers were under the impression the gas line was dead, but quickly found out it was not after gas started spewing from the impact area.

During that time, all Altus Police Officers were called in to help block off roads and secure the area. The all clear was given around 1 p.m., once officials were able to repair the affected gas line.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.