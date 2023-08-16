Lawton to bring back youth council

Expert Connections
By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is restarting it’s youth council program soon.

They’re encouraging high school aged kids to give it a try.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson is leading the program’s return. She said the program originally ran before COVID but was eventually put on hold.

Now, Johnson is putting together a team of individuals who will help her select 25 students who will have an opportunity to act as their own council, and learn all the responsibilities of a council member.

Johnson said she’s excited for the program and hopes students will try it out.

”We encourage all students to participate,” she said. “We encourage them to just be part of what’s going on in their city. We want to be able to help them to make the changes that they would like to see, and just encourage everyone to get the word out.. and encourage young people to apply.”

The application opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. It will close on Tuesday, September 26th.

Interested students can find the application on the City of Lawton’s website.

