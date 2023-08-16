Lawton City Hall to make renovations and preserve some of its history

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before operating as Lawton’s City Hall, the building used to be Central Junior High. Even with all the changes, the third floor had been left unused for the past twenty years.

But that’s all about to change.

“The Old Highschool building was renovated and city hall offices were placed into the building at that time, but there are other departments that didn’t get moved into the building at that time,” said Scott Vaughn, the project manager over the renovations.

In efforts to bring in departments like I.T, Finance, and a print shop, these old classrooms are being converted into office spaces.

“Whereas right now they’re in an old building that, let’s just say it’s not the best working conditions right now, where they’re at. And this will improve their work environment as well,” Vaughn said.

As the city works to streamline their operations, Jason Poudrier from the arts and humanities department is working to preserve some of the school’s history.

“Anything that was moved out of the spaces, we documented what they were, we tagged them so have a record of them,” said Poudrier. “Also, if they needed special crating such as some of the large plasters that were up here that are like three feet by four feet that we actually worked with a professional art crater.”

But why put this much effort into taking care of these items?

“If you think about personal items that you have that when you see those items that are important to you, they bring back memories. With a building such as this, it’s not the individual memories, it’s the collective memories of the city. It’s the students who went to school here, it’s the teachers who taught here, the principals, the administrators,” Poudrier added. “This is a historic building, so the building itself has memories along with it as well as the items with-in.”

Things like doors, art work, lighting fixtures are being saved and when it comes to sustaining historic buildings, there’s a balance.

“When you put things into use it actually helps us to maintain those historical buildings. If no one is in a historical building, if something goes wrong. Nobody knows. But if someone is in that building, they’re able to say ‘there’s a leak there,’ and catch it before anything happens, but you have to make some upgrades in order to make that happen because it has to be a usable space,” said Poudrier.

Officials say these renovations will take around 19 months to complete.

