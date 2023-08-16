Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was flown to the hospital from the Lawton Correctional Facility around 11 a.m., this morning.

A medical helicopter was called to the facility after an alleged fight took place. One person was airlifted due to their injuries.

According to a GEO Group Spokesperson, the facility remains under normal operations and the incident is under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

