Seasonable temperatures today, and above average temperatures for tomorrow | 8/16 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning, temperatures will be in the mid-60s across the area. Sunrise this morning will be just before 7 a.m., and we will have mostly sunny skies for the daytime hours. Winds will be out of the south today, which will bring warmer air into the region. This will bring afternoon highs into the upper 90s, which will be about 5 degrees warmer than Yesterday. The average for this time of year is 97 degrees, so this will be a fairly seasonable day.

Tomorrow will be the beginning of another triple digit stretch. Afternoon highs tomorrow will reach between 105 to 110 degrees with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. While nothing has been issued yet, I would expect some of Texoma to be under a heat advisory tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day, but some stray cloud coverage is possible. The air will be on the drier side, so an elevated fire risk will be in place.

This weekend, the trend will continue of triple degree temperatures with dry air in the atmosphere. Fire danger will continue to be a concern on the weekend, so be sure to be careful if you do use fire this weekend. We do not have any rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Temperatures to start next week will fall slightly into the lower 100s, but we will still be above average for temperatures. Winds will shift on Monday to out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.