Temperatures near average today, but will jump above average starting tomorrow | 8/16 PM

Today we are seeing sunny conditions across Texoma as temperatures continue to climb at or above average.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we are seeing sunny conditions across Texoma as temperatures continue to climb at or above average. Temperatures are already in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s by 1pm, but we are expected temperatures to rise into the upper 90s and lower 100s for many locations.

For tonight, we will see overnight lows in the lower 70s under mostly clear skies. Sunshine will return for the day on Thursday, but temperatures will jump well above average in the upper 100s for many locations. Southerly winds will shift easterly between 10 to 15mph.

Overnight tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s under mostly clear skies. A few clouds will build into the daytime sky by Friday, but temperatures will remain elevated, with daytime highs again in the upper 100s.

Ensure you are drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and checking up on relatives and loved ones. Never leave pets or persons unattended in a vehicle as this may become life-threatening in a matter of minutes.

Stay cool out there, Texoma! It’s been a pleasure to forecast for you this summer!

