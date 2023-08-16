Expert Connections
Voter registration deadline drawing near for Lawton races

Voter registration deadline for local elections is Aug. 18.
Voter registration deadline for local elections is Aug. 18.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline to register to vote in the Sept. 12, special election for the City of Lawton Wards 7 and 8, and tax proposition is Aug. 18.

Only voters who live in Ward 7 and Ward 8 can vote in those prospective elections while all voters who live within Lawton city limits are able to vote on the ad valorem tax proposition.

Early voting for this election will take place at the Comanche County Courthouse from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8. If you are voting on election day then you will go to your normally assigned polling place anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who needs to find their polling place, verify registration information or to view a sample ballot can use the Online Voter Tool which can be accessed here. You can also check the status of your mail-in ballot by using the same Online Voter Tool.

Sample ballots are available at the County Election Board office at 315 SW 5th Street, room 206.

Voters in Ward 7 will have a choice between a total of four candidates, incumbent Onreka Johnson and challengers Cindy Edgar, Sherene Williams and Christal Thompkins. Those in Ward 8 can vote for incumbent Randy Warren or for the challenger Malden Smith.

The language of the tax proposition available for all those living within Lawton city limits to vote on will appear as follows on the ballot:

Shall the City of Lawton, State of Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its general obligation bonds in the amount of Sixty Million Dollars ($60,000,000) in one or more series in order to fund construction, reconstruction, improvements or repairs to be made to the City’s streets and roadways and bridges including right of way acquisition, and including purchasing or constructing or repairing City utilities under and adjacent to such streets and roadways and bridges, such utilities to be owned exclusively by said City, said projects as deemed appropriate and prioritized by the City’s governing body from time to time, with or without the use of other funds; or in the alternative squire all or a distinct portion thereof by lease purchase arrangement; and levy and collect a tax payable annually, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in said City sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal thereof when due, said bonds to bear interest at the rate not to exceed ten per centum (10%) per annum, payable semiannually and to become due within Twenty-Five years (25) years from their date?

Language of ad valorem tax proposition

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

