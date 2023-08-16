Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing to say goodbye to one Command Sergeant Major and welcome in another.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, to discuss the change of responsibility ceremony and other events happening on and off post.

Fort Sill will say goodbye to Command Sergeant Major Randy Gray in their Air Defense Artillery Commandant’s Change of Command Responsibility Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 18, in the Kerwin Auditorium. During the ceremony, they will welcome the new Command Sergeant Major, Giancarlo Macri.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at the Patriot Club, Fort Sill will be hosting their monthly Stable Call, an opportunity for people to have more one-on-one interactions with Fort Sill command teams and soldiers.

In the spirit of the ongoing rodeo season, the half section and the 77th Army Band will attend the Elgin rodeo on Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. They will also have recruiters on site for those interested in learning more about the military and wishing to join.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

