Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?

In this week's edition of 7news weather labs, meteorologist Alex Searl explains why the sky is blue.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue? Some popular myths exist about this question. For example, some people say it is a reflection of the world’s oceans, and others attribute it to Greek mythology. Well, the real answer is related to sunlight in our atmosphere.

As the sun shines down on the earth, it emits all the colors of the rainbow in the atmosphere. Now as the waves of color shine through the atmosphere, they will collide with all the small molecules of gas and aerosols in the sky. This will act to scatter the light in different directions. While all colors of light get scattered in the atmosphere, the wavelength that is the color blue gets scattered the most. As this light scattered, it creates a reflection in the sky, which makes the skies look blue.

While this is what makes the sky blue, this can be contributed to many other color phenomena. Another example of this is light scattering through water particles, which will then create a visible rainbow in the atmosphere. Hope you enjoyed learning about why the sky is blue, and be sure to tune in again for next week’s edition of 7news weather labs!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beauchamp charged with DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
Altus High School went into lockdown after receiving a threat.
Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
Wreck on Highway 7 and Highway 65 results in death of Duncan man
Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight

Latest News

Mason Mulvany sentenced in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Mulvany sentenced in last year’s crash that left one dead
7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?
7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?
Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID and flu cases climb
Medwatch: What do intensivists & hospitalists do
Doctors are consulting with young men about prostate cancer and venereal disease, including...
Medwatch: Decreasing chances of prostate cancer