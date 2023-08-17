7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue? Some popular myths exist about this question. For example, some people say it is a reflection of the world’s oceans, and others attribute it to Greek mythology. Well, the real answer is related to sunlight in our atmosphere.

As the sun shines down on the earth, it emits all the colors of the rainbow in the atmosphere. Now as the waves of color shine through the atmosphere, they will collide with all the small molecules of gas and aerosols in the sky. This will act to scatter the light in different directions. While all colors of light get scattered in the atmosphere, the wavelength that is the color blue gets scattered the most. As this light scattered, it creates a reflection in the sky, which makes the skies look blue.

While this is what makes the sky blue, this can be contributed to many other color phenomena. Another example of this is light scattering through water particles, which will then create a visible rainbow in the atmosphere. Hope you enjoyed learning about why the sky is blue, and be sure to tune in again for next week’s edition of 7news weather labs!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.