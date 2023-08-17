Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 2-year-old believed to be critically endangered

AMBER ALERT: A Beaumont, Texas, 2-year old is missing and believed to be in danger, police said.
AMBER ALERT: A Beaumont, Texas, 2-year old is missing and believed to be in danger, police said.(Beaumont Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 2-year-old out of Beaumont, Texas, who is considered to be critically endangered, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris, who is believed to be in the custody of Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29.

Braylon is approximately 2 feet, 11 inches tall and 36 pounds with black hair in short braids and brown eyes. Randall was described as 5-foot-7 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Both Braylon and Randall were wearing white shirts when they were last seen. The suspect is driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or call 911.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing(Beaumont Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The firefighter was arrested and charged with a DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
Altus High School went into lockdown after receiving a threat.
Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
Wreck on Highway 7 and Highway 65 results in death of Duncan man
Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight

Latest News

Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants
A genetically engineered kidney from a pig was put into a human who donated his body to...
Pig kidney transplant 'milestone' reached
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites
Several U.S. officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not yet...
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies