Boathouse demolished, hydraulic fluid leak at Lake Lawtonka

Lake Lawtonka boat house debris after it was demolished.
Lake Lawtonka boat house debris after it was demolished.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk, Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The removal of a boathouse at Lake Lawtonka did not go exactly as planned on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Early that morning, crews were attempting to pull a boathouse out of the water on the School House Slough Boat Ramp when they discovered that it was too heavy, according to City of Lawton officials. After this discovery, the contractors made the decision to demolish it on the ramp.

During this removal and demolition, one of the pieces of rental equipment sprung a hydraulic fluid leak. This leak prompted a visit from the State Department of Environmental Quality, according to City of Lawton officials.

The company performing the contract work said the Department of Environmental Quality cleared the scene and no hydraulic fluid got into the lake. Chemical drying agents are being used to soak up the fluid in the meantime.

Crews have been hauling loads of boathouse debris to the landfill, and after the majority of the cleanup is complete, they plan to do another sweep using magnets to clear out any metal left behind.

The boat ramp is still expected to be open by tomorrow night, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

