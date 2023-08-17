Civil Air Patrol conducting statewide training exercise Saturday

TINKER AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - Civil Air Patrol’s Oklahoma Wing will be conducting a statewide training exercise with its members from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Saturday’s exercise will cover a variety of real-world scenarios such as search and rescue, disaster relief and humanitarian assistance. Manned and unmanned aircraft, ground teams and communications equipment will be in use during the exercise.

More than 70 Civil Patrol members will be taking part in the statewide exercise. The Edmond Fire Training center in Edmond will be the location for incident command.

