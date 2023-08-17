Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two different cases, starting with a burglary at a Lawton dispensary.

Photos released are from surveillance cameras at the Vertical Vibez Dispensary on July 26.

If you know who this person is, or can identify their tattoos, you’re urged to give crime stoppers a call or submit an anonymous tip online.

Crime Stoppers also hopes you can identify the person seen in this video at the Fort Sill Boulevard Car Wash from last Monday around 1:47 a.m.

In a post to social media, Crime Stoppers says they are a suspect of arson.

If you know who either of these people are, give Crime Stoppers a call at (580) 355-4636, or submit a tip online here.

Remember, your tip can be anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

