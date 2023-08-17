Expert Connections
Duncan Bypass travelers face detours throughout today

State Highway 7 and the Duncan Bypass will also continue to narrow to one lane through...
State Highway 7 and the Duncan Bypass will also continue to narrow to one lane through September.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those traveling on the Duncan Bypass today could face detours due to the ongoing $4 million resurfacing project that was awarded to Overland Corp.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., all lanes of westbound State Highway 7 and the Duncan Bypass will be detoured at U.S. Highway 81. Drivers will be detoured to 13th Street south to Arena Drive and then west to U.S. Highway 81. No other detours are currently expected for the duration of the project.

State Highway 7 and the Duncan Bypass will also continue to narrow to one lane through September. Both north and southbound Highway 7 and the Duncan Bypass are being narrowed to one lane intermittently. This narrowing is taking place just east of U.S. Highway 81 to Elk Avenue. This began on Monday, Aug. 14, and will continue through September. This is also due to the resurfacing project.

Flaggers will be located at one mile increments to direct traffic. However, drivers are being encouraged to take an alternate route.

