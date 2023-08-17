Expert Connections
Fort Sill Chef wins cooking competition hosted by Robert Irvine

By Tanya Chiariello, Tarra Bates and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - World-famous chef and television star Robert Irvine was in Fort Sill yesterday holding a cooking competition for the Posts’ top chefs.

Three of Fort Sill’s top chefs participated in the Guns and Rockets food competition hosted by Irvine. The chefs had to work underneath a tight time limit and with unfamiliar ingredients.

Irvine made the competition more difficult on the competing chefs by cutting the time limit even further. Irvine says that it is important to put pressure on people and criticize them in a constructive way to help unlock their true potential.

“I’m not here to be nice, I’m not supposed to be nice, I’m supposed to be critical,” says Irvine. “Why am I supposed to be critical? Because as you criticize somebody in a very influential way they work harder, they get better and they start to think more.”

Sergeant Romanei Williams won the cooking competition with a bison risotto and sautéed asparagus.

Williams says that while he has been cooking for years, learning from a top chef like Irvine showed him new ways to approach his craft.

“He told me that I needed to put more depth on my plate and needed more height,” says Williams. “He said I also needed like a gravy or a base on it. So going forward I will use those practices.”

