Heat advisories issued for the majority of Texoma | 8/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! While the past few days have been on the cooler side, hot summer temperatures return to the area today. Morning temperatures will start seasonable in the low 70 with lots of sunshine after sunrise (which is just before 7 A.M.). Afternoon highs will reach above 105 degrees for the majority of Texoma, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Heat advisories are in place for most of Texoma, and some of north Texas is even under a heat warning. Here in Lawton, we are forecasting a high of 108 degrees. The record high for August 17th of 109 degrees was set in 1951, so we have the potential to tie the record high today. We will keep you updated if we break any records today.

There is also an elevated fire risk for today as there will be a dry atmosphere in place this afternoon. Thankfully, winds will not be strong today, which will help minimize fire spread potential, but we still need to keep an eye on wildfire potential this afternoon.

This hot trend will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs Friday through Sunday reaching between 105 to 110 degrees in southwest Oklahoma, and potentially over 110 degrees south of the Red River. Skies will continue to have lots of sunshine. I anticipate that heat advisories and warnings will continue into the weekend, so be sure to practice good heat safety by drinking lots of water and limiting time outside in the heat. Elevated fire risk will continue into the weekend as well, so be careful with any outdoor burning this weekend.

Temperatures will slowly start to drop going into next week with highs in the low 100s Monday through Wednesday. While there is not any rain expected at any point from now through the weekend, rain chances will return on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.