The heat dome builds back in | 8/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Records have been broken today. Lawton’s old record for August 17th was 109° set back in 1951. So far we’ve reached at high temperature of 111°. Wichita Falls also broke their record of 108° (set back in 1951). They hit a high of 113°. Tomorrow, there’s the possibility again that records will be broken. I’m forecasting a high temperature of 110° for Lawton (record of 108°) and 111° in WF (record of 107°) both set back in 2011. Wichita falls or Lawton, all locations tomorrow will be hot. Plenty of sunshine on tap all day long and south winds at 5 to 15mph.

There will be a wind shift overnight but this will not impact temperatures for tomorrow afternoon. Walking out the door, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s north to mid 70s south.

A ridge of high pressure, the heat-dome, will move in and get rather comfy over the Southern Plains. This will keep high temperatures above the 97° normal that we should be seeing for the middle of August. Saturday could be another record-breaking day with high temperatures reaching 110°. The record on Saturday for Lawton and WF are 109° and 108° set back in 1918 & 2011, respectively. Skies all day long will be mostly sunny with light south winds.

Sunday will be much of the same: mostly sunny, highs up to 108° and light south winds.

The heat dome will hold strong but is expected to shift to our northeast by early next week. This will cut daytime high temperatures by 5 to 10 degrees for most places. By Monday/Tuesday of next week, high temperatures will be up to 105° for most, if not all, locations.

With hot temperatures and low relative humidity, fire concerns remain elevated. Thankfully winds are expected to stay light which will help abate any major concerns!

Have a great Friday! -LW

