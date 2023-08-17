Lawton YMCA fall sports kickoff soon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the school year officially in session, the Lawton YMCA’s fall sports are about to begin.

They’ll be providing opportunities for children ages three through 12 to participate in activities like flag football and softball.

The Youth Sports Director for the YMCA, John Veal III, says games will take place on Saturday mornings at the Lawton Soccer Club Fields, with at least one weekly practice day after school.

“I think it’s really important to start young,” said Veal. “Small kids are easy to teach, and when they go into the middle school and high schools, at least they have some sort of basis. It’s really tough to start something in middle school, and definitely tough to start something in high school, so I’m happy that we have the resources and facilities to give them an outlet to start as early as three and get a really early start.”

The registration period for flag football and softball will end on September 9. Both activities will begin in early October and run until November.

If you’d like to join, you can visit the Lawton YMCA website here or go to their office off 5th Street in person.

