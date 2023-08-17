Medwatch: Decreasing chances of prostate cancer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the American Cancer Society,, one man per group of eight will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Men will typically make an appointment with an oncologist like Comanche county memorial hospitals very own Dr. Manal Robin-Hana, when trying to get tested for prostate cancer

“Basically prostate cancer is cancer in the glands surrounding the bladder and some of the symptoms could be like waking up to pee quite a bit, or some disruption or a weak urinary stream, " said Dr. Manal Robin-Hanna

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, in many cases, it is relatively slow-growing, which means that it can take years to become large enough to be detectable, and even longer to metastasize outside the prostate. However, some cases are more aggressive and need urgent care.

Dr. Robin-Hanna said the cancer is most common for men in there late 60s and 70s, but thankfully it is treatable. In fact, its encouraged for men 50 and up to begin screening every two to three years, with the exception for African American men to begin screenings at 45 years old.

“Screening for prostate cancer has actually shown in later years that its one of the tests that can actually improve mortality from prostate cancer. in the united states, i noticed that over the past 25 years the rate of death from prostate cancer has declined because of the implementing of screening from prostate cancer, and this includes the digital rectal exam as well as the blood test, which we call the PSA test,” said the doctor.

Outside of screening, the oncologist says you can take safety measures in your own hands by exercising, drinking coffee, and eating healthy foods like tomatoes and reducing fatty foods.

