Mulvany sentenced in last year’s crash that left one dead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man charged in a deadly crash from one year ago has been sentenced.

In June, Mason Mulvany entered a guilty plea in his first degree manslaughter case. Today he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he can be eligible for parole, according to court documents.

Mulvany will also be required to take part in a drug offender program upon his release.

Investigators say in August of last year, Mulvany crashed into Jennie Mangold’s SUV at the intersection of Cache and Flowermound Road.

Officials say he was driving the maximum speed his car was capable of at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.