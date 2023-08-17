Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mulvany sentenced in last year’s crash that left one dead

Mason Mulvany sentenced in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Mason Mulvany sentenced in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was allegedly driving over 100 mph down Flower Mound Road.(KSWO)
By Tanya Chiariello and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton man charged in a deadly crash from one year ago has been sentenced.

In June, Mason Mulvany entered a guilty plea in his first degree manslaughter case. Today he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he can be eligible for parole, according to court documents.

Mulvany will also be required to take part in a drug offender program upon his release.

Investigators say in August of last year, Mulvany crashed into Jennie Mangold’s SUV at the intersection of Cache and Flowermound Road.

Officials say he was driving the maximum speed his car was capable of at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beauchamp charged with DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
Altus High School went into lockdown after receiving a threat.
Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
Wreck on Highway 7 and Highway 65 results in death of Duncan man
Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight

Latest News

Chef Robert Irvine and cooking competition winner Sgt. Romanei Williams
Chef Robert Irvine was in Fort Sill today for a cooking competition.
7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?
7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?
7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?
7News Weather Labs: Why is the sky blue?
Mississippi ICU capacity decreasing as COVID and flu cases climb
Medwatch: What do intensivists & hospitalists do