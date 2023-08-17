Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department’s recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump’s 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Beauchamp charged with DUI.
Firefighter crashes truck into ambulance, arrested for DUI
Altus High School went into lockdown after receiving a threat.
Altus High School in lockdown after receiving threat
One person airlifted after alleged fight took place inside the correctional facility.
Inmate airlifted from Lawton Correctional Facility after alleged fight
Law enforcement searching for Emily, Friday, pictured above.
Comanche County sheriff speaks on body found Sunday
Wreck on Highway 7 and Highway 65 results in death of Duncan man
Duncan man killed in late night crash in Comanche County

Latest News

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast
An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources...
IRS agent kills fellow agent at Phoenix shooting range, sources say
A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold food to spare his team from using the fryer...
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat
The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help in identifying suspects in two...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeking help identifying two suspects